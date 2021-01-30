Alexa
Bellarmine tops Kennesaw State 84-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 09:13
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Alec Pfriem and Pedro Bradshaw scored 21 points apiece as Bellarmine topped Kennesaw State 84-67 on Friday night.

The 21 points were a season high for Pfriem. Bradshaw also had six rebounds.

Dylan Penn had 14 points for Bellarmine (8-5, 5-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Ethan Claycomb added 12 points.

Bellarmine totaled 50 points in the first half, a season best.

Brandon Stroud and Spencer Rodgers each had 10 points for the Owls (3-14, 0-9), whose losing streak reached 12 games.

Updated : 2021-01-30 10:21 GMT+08:00

