Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis scores 25 to lift Detroit Mercy past Youngstown State

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 08:36
Davis scores 25 to lift Detroit Mercy past Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Antoine Davis had 25 points as Detroit Mercy narrowly defeated Youngstown State 78-75 on Friday.

Matt Johnson added 14 points for Detroit Mercy (5-8, 4-5 Horizon League). Dwayne Rose Jr. scored 12 points and Noah Waterman had 10.

Johnson made two free throws for a three-point lead with 10 seconds left and Shemar Rathan-Mayes was off on a 3-pointer at the other end.

Garrett Covington tied a season high with 24 points for the Penguins (8-9, 4-9). Michael Akuchie added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Rathan-Mayes had 13 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-30 10:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam