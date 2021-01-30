Alexa
Wild's Fiala suspended 3 games for boarding Kings' Roy

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 08:15
Los Angeles Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick, left, watches the net as Minnesota Wild's Kevin Fiala, right, scores a goal in the first period of an NHL ho...

Los Angeles Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick, left, watches the net as Minnesota Wild's Kevin Fiala, right, scores a goal in the first period of an NHL ho...

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL suspended Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala for three games without pay Friday for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy.

The players were chasing a loose puck into the corner in the second period Thursday night when Fiala shoved Roy from behind, sending him face-first into the boards. Roy was down for several minutes before being helped off the ice and did not return.

Fiala was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct. He'll forfeit $77,586.

“It will be on multiple videos, teaching clips for young players, older players, junior players, pro players on basically what not to do,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said after the game. “I feel bad for Roysie. I don’t even know if there’s any intent on the Fiala thing, it just happened. But we have to know by now that we can’t do that.”



More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Updated : 2021-01-30 10:20 GMT+08:00

