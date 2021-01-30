Alexa
Mir hat trick gives Huesca 2nd win in La Liga

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/30 06:13
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Forward Rafa Mir scored a hat trick to lead last-placed Huesca to a much-needed 3-1 victory at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Friday.

Mir, who is at Huesca on loan from Wolverhampton, ended a four-game scoreless slump for the modest team from northeast Spain when he headed in a cross from Pablo Maffeo in the 37th minute.

Mir doubled his tally in the 50th when he used nice control to pull in a lobbed ball from Maffeo. He held off two defenders before poking the ball past goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

Mir helped to create his third goal in the 57th when he headed on a long ball to Dani Escriche, charged forward, and fired the return pass from Escirche just inside the post.

Mir leads his team with six goals in the league. He also had a hat trick in December to beat fourth-tier team Marchamalo 3-2 in the Copa del Rey.

“I am super happy, but for the victory, not for the three goals,” Mir said. “We needed this win.

“This is what I am paid to do, to score. And at the end, the important thing is the team. We have been having a hard time of it and this win should boost our confidence.”

Huesca remained bottom of the table after just its second win in 21 rounds.

Toni Villa scored Valladolid’s consolation goal in stoppage time.

Valladolid was left in 16th place, two points above the relegation zone.

Updated : 2021-01-30 07:18 GMT+08:00

