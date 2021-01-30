Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/30 05:31
Stocks sank again as a speculative frenzy over GameStop and a handful of other stocks ramps up worries over how much damage an online revolt against Wall Street bigwigs can do to the broader market. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, giving the index its biggest weekly loss since October. GameStop soared nearly 70% Friday, continuing a saga that’s captivated and confused many on Wall Street and beyond.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 73.14 points, or 1.9%, to 3,714.324.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 620.74 points, or 2%, to 29,982.62.

The Nasdaq fell 266.46 points, or 2%, to 13,070.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 32.97 points, or 1.6%, to 2,073.64.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 127.23 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is down 1,014.36 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 472.37 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 95.12 points, or 4.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 41.83 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 623.86 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 182.41 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 98.79 points, or 5%.

Updated : 2021-01-30 07:18 GMT+08:00

