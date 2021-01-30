Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Torino draws with 9-man Fiorentina 1-1 in Serie A

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 05:55
Torino's Simone Zaza, center, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Fiorentina, at the Olympic Stadium in Turin, Italy, Friday,...
Tomas Rincon of Torino, left, and Gaetano Castrovilli of Fiorentina during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Fiorentina, at the O...

Torino's Simone Zaza, center, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Fiorentina, at the Olympic Stadium in Turin, Italy, Friday,...

Tomas Rincon of Torino, left, and Gaetano Castrovilli of Fiorentina during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Fiorentina, at the O...

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Relegation-threatened Torino conjured a last-gasp goal from Andrea Belotti to draw with nine-man Fiorentina 1-1 at home in Serie A on Friday.

Belotti slid in at the far post to redirect a cross from Simone Verdi in the 88th minute, after Franck Ribery scored from a tight angle for Fiorentina.

Ribery finished off a give-and-go with Giacomo Bonaventura in the 68th, shortly after Gaetano Castrovilli was sent off for a last-man foul.

Then Nikola Milenkovic was sent off, too, following a clash with Belotti, who was shown only a yellow.

Both sides hit the woodwork in the first half.

Torino moved one point clear of the drop zone while Fiorentina was 12th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-30 07:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Initial Biden steps give Taiwan reason for optimism: William Stanton
Initial Biden steps give Taiwan reason for optimism: William Stanton