Chevron, Johnson & Johnson fall; Novavax, Skyworks rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Novavax Inc., up $86.93 to $220.94.
The biotechnology company released encouraging results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
Robert Half International Inc., up $2.70 to $67.50.
The staffing firm's fourth-quarter profits and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $9.46 to $169.25.
The chipmaker blew away Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Western Digital Corp., up $3.78 to $56.43.
The maker of hard drives reported strong data storage demand and beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.
Eli Lilly and Co., down $2.15 to $207.97.
The pharmaceutical company's fourth-quarter profit surged with help from sales of its antibody treatment for COVID-19.
Johnson & Johnson, down $6.03 to $163.13.
The pharmaceutical company's potential single-shot COVID-19 vaccine doesn't appear as strong as some of its two-shot rivals.
Chevron Corp., down $3.82 to $85.20.
The oil company's fourth-quarter loss was bigger than analysts' had forecast.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., down $10.23 to $85.17.
The defense contractor reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue and lowered its own revenue growth expectations.