Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 04:18
BC-US--Copper, US

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Feb 358.15 360.75 356.05 357.35 Down .95
Mar 357.45 361.25 353.20 355.60 Down 2.20
Apr 357.60 360.35 354.40 355.80 Down 2.20
May 357.55 361.10 353.60 355.65 Down 2.40
Jun 357.90 359.35 354.65 355.75 Down 2.25
Jul 357.45 360.90 354.15 355.60 Down 2.35
Aug 357.80 357.90 355.45 355.45 Down 2.35
Sep 357.30 359.75 353.65 355.25 Down 2.30
Oct 357.30 357.90 354.95 354.95 Down 2.35
Nov 357.00 357.35 354.65 354.65 Down 2.40
Dec 356.40 359.25 353.00 354.35 Down 2.20
Jan 356.25 356.25 354.05 354.05 Down 2.20
Feb 355.95 355.95 353.75 353.75 Down 2.20
Mar 354.00 354.00 353.30 353.30 Down 2.10
Apr 353.15 Down 2.10
May 352.75 Down 2.10
Jun 352.75 Down 2.10
Jul 352.45 Down 2.10
Aug 352.45 Down 2.10
Sep 352.10 Down 2.15
Oct 352.35 Down 2.15
Nov 351.95 Down 2.15
Dec 351.75 Down 2.00
Jan 351.70 Down 2.00
Mar 351.65 Down 2.00
May 352.00 Down 2.00
Jul 352.50 Down 2.00
Sep 352.75 Down 2.00
Dec 351.25 Down 2.25
Mar 350.65 Down 2.25
May 350.60 Down 2.25
Jul 350.65 Down 2.25
Sep 350.75 Down 2.20
Dec 351.30 Down 2.20
Mar 351.35 Down 2.20
May 351.40 Down 2.20
Jul 351.45 Down 2.20
Sep 351.50 Down 2.20
Dec 351.90 Down 2.20
Mar 351.65 Down 2.20

Updated : 2021-01-30 05:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Initial Biden steps give Taiwan reason for optimism: William Stanton
Initial Biden steps give Taiwan reason for optimism: William Stanton