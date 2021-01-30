New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Feb
|358.15
|360.75
|356.05
|357.35
|Down .95
|Mar
|357.45
|361.25
|353.20
|355.60 Down 2.20
|Apr
|357.60
|360.35
|354.40
|355.80 Down 2.20
|May
|357.55
|361.10
|353.60
|355.65 Down 2.40
|Jun
|357.90
|359.35
|354.65
|355.75 Down 2.25
|Jul
|357.45
|360.90
|354.15
|355.60 Down 2.35
|Aug
|357.80
|357.90
|355.45
|355.45 Down 2.35
|Sep
|357.30
|359.75
|353.65
|355.25 Down 2.30
|Oct
|357.30
|357.90
|354.95
|354.95 Down 2.35
|Nov
|357.00
|357.35
|354.65
|354.65 Down 2.40
|Dec
|356.40
|359.25
|353.00
|354.35 Down 2.20
|Jan
|356.25
|356.25
|354.05
|354.05 Down 2.20
|Feb
|355.95
|355.95
|353.75
|353.75 Down 2.20
|Mar
|354.00
|354.00
|353.30
|353.30 Down 2.10
|Apr
|353.15 Down 2.10
|May
|352.75 Down 2.10
|Jun
|352.75 Down 2.10
|Jul
|352.45 Down 2.10
|Aug
|352.45 Down 2.10
|Sep
|352.10 Down 2.15
|Oct
|352.35 Down 2.15
|Nov
|351.95 Down 2.15
|Dec
|351.75 Down 2.00
|Jan
|351.70 Down 2.00
|Mar
|351.65 Down 2.00
|May
|352.00 Down 2.00
|Jul
|352.50 Down 2.00
|Sep
|352.75 Down 2.00
|Dec
|351.25 Down 2.25
|Mar
|350.65 Down 2.25
|May
|350.60 Down 2.25
|Jul
|350.65 Down 2.25
|Sep
|350.75 Down 2.20
|Dec
|351.30 Down 2.20
|Mar
|351.35 Down 2.20
|May
|351.40 Down 2.20
|Jul
|351.45 Down 2.20
|Sep
|351.50 Down 2.20
|Dec
|351.90 Down 2.20
|Mar
|351.65 Down 2.20