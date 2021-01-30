Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

2 protesters accused of causing hearing loss with megaphones

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 02:59
2 protesters accused of causing hearing loss with megaphones

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two people accused of causing permanent hearing loss to a Cleveland restaurant employee while using megaphones during a coronavirus protest outside the eatery are facing felony assault charges.

Josiah Douglas, 25, of Cleveland, and Sydney Yahner, 21, of Willoughby were indicted last week by a Cuyahoga County grand jury, Cleveland.com and Scene Magazine reported.

Both have pleaded not guilty. Their attorney, Peter Pattakos, called the charges an “outrageous attack” on the pair's First Amendment right to engage in peaceful protest.

“Being subject to a baseless felony prosecution is one of the worst things that happen to a person at the hands of the government,” Pattakos said.

Douglas and Yahner were among a small group of protesting near an outdoor patio at a restaurant in July to protest what they said was the lax response to pandemic protocols there and at other restaurants owned by the same man.

An undercover detective wrote in a police report that Douglas and Yahner repeatedly blasted the megaphones in the employee's face.

Pattakos previously said there is no evidence the employee suffered from hearing loss in one ear, as the woman has claimed.

Updated : 2021-01-30 05:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Initial Biden steps give Taiwan reason for optimism: William Stanton
Initial Biden steps give Taiwan reason for optimism: William Stanton