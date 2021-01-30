Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 03:00
Smugglers prepare to lift onto a vehicle a fishing boat intended to carry migrants to the Canary Islands, in a remote desert out of the town of Dakhla...
Firefighters carry a dead body next to a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021....
Pallbearers wait for coffins to arrive at a state burial of government ministers who died of COVID-19 in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021....
Plastic bottles and other garbage floats in the Potpecko lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations...
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a candidate for re-election, folds his paper ballot at a polling station in Celorico de Basto, northern Portugal, S...
A tree lies across a small creek after a heavy snow fall in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probs...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts while leading a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on Tu...
Roses with a note saying "#weremember" are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday,...
A worker finishes a wall just built in the Military Hospital canteen being transformed into a 50-bed infirmary, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. A...
People protest against new anti-abortion laws near the ruling Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after...
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a TV screen during a live session with the court during a hearing of his appeal in a court in Mosc...

JAN. 20 - 28, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Bernat Armangue in Madrid.

Updated : 2021-01-30 04:17 GMT+08:00

