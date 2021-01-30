AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a TV screen during a live session with the court during a hearing of his appeal in a court in Mosc... Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a TV screen during a live session with the court during a hearing of his appeal in a court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, with a mural of the Moscow Kremlin in the background. Navalny was jailed soon after arriving to Moscow after authorities accused him of violating of the terms of his 2014 fraud conviction. A Russian court has rejected opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his arrest. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

People protest against new anti-abortion laws near the ruling Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after... People protest against new anti-abortion laws near the ruling Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after the country's top court confirmed its highly divisive ruling that will further tighten the predominantly Catholic nation's strict anti-abortion law. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A worker finishes a wall just built in the Military Hospital canteen being transformed into a 50-bed infirmary, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. A... A worker finishes a wall just built in the Military Hospital canteen being transformed into a 50-bed infirmary, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. At the hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks this month rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing the public health system. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Roses with a note saying "#weremember" are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday,... Roses with a note saying "#weremember" are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts while leading a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on Tu... Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts while leading a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Official data shows that more than 100,000 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Britain, since the pandemic took hold last year. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

A tree lies across a small creek after a heavy snow fall in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probs... A tree lies across a small creek after a heavy snow fall in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a candidate for re-election, folds his paper ballot at a polling station in Celorico de Basto, northern Portugal, S... President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a candidate for re-election, folds his paper ballot at a polling station in Celorico de Basto, northern Portugal, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The head of state serves a five-year term. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

Plastic bottles and other garbage floats in the Potpecko lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations... Plastic bottles and other garbage floats in the Potpecko lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Pallbearers wait for coffins to arrive at a state burial of government ministers who died of COVID-19 in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.... Pallbearers wait for coffins to arrive at a state burial of government ministers who died of COVID-19 in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who presided over the burial, called the pandemic "evil" and urged people to wear masks, practice social distancing and sanitize, as cases across the country increased amid a fragile health system. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Firefighters carry a dead body next to a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.... Firefighters carry a dead body next to a damaged building at Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak ripped the facade off a residential building in central Madrid. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Smugglers prepare to lift onto a vehicle a fishing boat intended to carry migrants to the Canary Islands, in a remote desert out of the town of Dakhla... Smugglers prepare to lift onto a vehicle a fishing boat intended to carry migrants to the Canary Islands, in a remote desert out of the town of Dakhla in Morocco-administered Western Sahara, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The peninsula city of Dakhla boasts a thriving fishing port, and kitesurfing enthusiasts flock to its waters. But in recent months, its beaches have become a hot spot of the moment for smuggling networks eyeing the Canaries, 500 kilometers (300 miles) north. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

JAN. 20 - 28, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Bernat Armangue in Madrid.

