Bayern players Goretzka, Martínez test positive for virus

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 01:27
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both players were “doing well” but will miss the Bundesliga game against visiting Hoffenheim on Saturday, the club said on Friday.

Germany midfielder Goretzka was self-isolating at home, while former Spain international Martínez was already self-isolating at home “for a few days now.”

Both players are likely to miss Bayern’s visit to Hertha Berlin next Friday and the Club World Cup in Qatar – unless their results are found to be false positives, as was the case with teammate Serge Gnabry in October.

Bayern also said reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nübel will be out for around a month after sustaining an ankle ligament injury the day before.

Updated : 2021-01-30 02:45 GMT+08:00

