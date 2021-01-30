Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 01:14
South Korea captain Cho So-hyun joins Tottenham Women

LONDON (AP) — The captains of South Korea’s men’s and women’s teams now both play for Tottenham.

Cho So-hyun completed her move to Tottenham Women on Friday, joining on loan from West Ham for the remainder of the season with an option to make the transfer permanent.

The 32-year-old playmaker holds the record for most caps for the national team with 126 since making her debut in 2007.

Son Heung-min, the captain of South Korea’s men’s team, has been at Tottenham since 2015 and is one of the stars of the Premier League.

Updated : 2021-01-30 02:45 GMT+08:00

