Arrest made after bodies found in vehicle

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 00:32
OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man has been arrested following the discovery of multiple bodies in an abandoned vehicle near Othello in eastern Washington.

KOMO reports that Mauricio Nava-Garibay, 28, was been booked into the Adams County Jail for suspicion of first-degree murder and potential other charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

KOMO reports that Thursday morning deputies found a deceased person inside a vehicle. Authorities contacted the Washington State Crime Lab to investigate further. During a search of the vehicle, authorities found the remains of other deceased subjects in the trunk of the vehicle.

Authorities say the victim’s bodies are in such poor condition that they cannot be identified immediately.

Othello is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.

