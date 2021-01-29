Alexa
Flock, Dukurs wrap up skeleton World Cup overall titles

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 23:46
IGLS, Austria (AP) — Latvia’s Martins Dukurs wrapped up his 10th World Cup men’s skeleton season championship Friday without doing anything. Austria’s Janine Flock had to work a bit harder on the way to clinching her second seasonlong title.

Flock was second in the women’s skeleton World Cup season finale, more than good enough to give her the points crown. Flock also won the seasonlong title in 2014-15.

Russia’s Elena Nikitina won the race, followed by Flock and Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands. Katie Uhlaender was 13th for the U.S., with Kendall Wesenberg 15th and Sara Roderick 16th in her World Cup debut.

Dukurs didn’t even race Friday and was still assured the season title since most other top contenders joined him in skipping the race to prepare for the world championships. They start next weekend in Altenberg, Germany.

Dukurs has won the World Cup title in 10 of the last 12 seasons.

Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov won the men’s race Friday, followed by Britain’s Craig Thompson and Austria’s Samuel Maier. For the U.S., Austin Florian was 14th and Austin McCrary 23rd.

