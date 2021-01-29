Alexa
Berlin man caught directing flight traffic with radio

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 22:57
File---File picture taken May 11, 2017 shows a police helicopter flying over the A12 motorway near Briesen, Germany, Police say a 32-year-old Berlin m...

BERLIN (AP) — A man has been arrested in Berlin on allegations he made radio contact with air traffic, including police helicopters, and gave fake flight orders while impersonating an aviation official, German police said Friday.

The 32-year-old, whose identity wasn't released in line with German privacy laws, was arrested Thursday night in the capital's eastern Koepenick district, police said.

Police were able to swoop in on his apartment after he made contact with a police helicopter that was dispatched to the neighborhood in the hope of flushing him out.

During a search of his home, police found two radios that transmitted on the frequencies needed to make contact with aircraft.

“For everyone who has been asking about our police helicopter operations in Koepenick, an unusual arrest,” Berlin police tweeted, with a link to more details.

The man is alleged to have made contact with pilots of passenger and transport aircraft, as well as state and federal police helicopters, over the past six months, giving “potentially dangerous” instructions and becoming increasingly professional with his communications.

No accidents or other incidents are known to have been caused by his actions, police said.

Updated : 2021-01-30 01:15 GMT+08:00

