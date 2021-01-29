All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 8 5 0 3 13 31 26 3-0-1 2-0-2 5-0-3 Boston 7 5 1 1 11 22 13 4-0-0 1-1-1 5-1-1 Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 26 3-1-0 2-1-1 5-2-1 Pittsburgh 8 4 3 1 9 24 30 4-0-0 0-3-1 4-3-1 Buffalo 8 3 3 2 8 23 24 1-2-1 2-1-1 3-3-2 New Jersey 7 3 3 1 7 15 19 2-2-1 1-1-0 3-3-1 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 14 17 2-0-0 1-4-0 3-4-0 N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 20 1-2-0 1-2-1 2-4-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Columbus 8 3 2 3 9 21 24 2-0-2 1-2-1 3-2-3 Dallas 4 4 0 0 8 19 6 4-0-0 0-0-0 4-0-0 Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 17 20 4-1-0 0-2-0 4-3-0 Florida 4 3 0 1 7 16 12 2-0-0 1-0-1 3-0-1 Tampa Bay 5 3 1 1 7 15 11 2-0-0 1-1-1 3-1-1 Chicago 8 2 3 3 7 22 28 2-0-0 0-3-3 2-3-3 Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 10 6 1-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Detroit 8 2 5 1 5 16 29 2-2-0 0-3-1 2-5-1

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 4-0-1 1-1-0 5-1-1 Colorado 8 5 3 0 10 28 18 3-1-0 2-2-0 5-3-0 Minnesota 8 5 3 0 10 24 20 2-2-0 3-1-0 5-3-0 St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27 2-1-1 2-1-0 4-2-1 Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26 1-1-2 2-2-0 3-3-2 Anaheim 8 3 3 2 8 14 17 2-1-1 1-2-1 3-3-2 Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22 3-2-1 0-2-0 3-4-1 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31 0-0-0 3-5-0 3-5-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 9 7 2 0 14 30 25 3-1-0 4-1-0 7-2-0 Montreal 7 5 0 2 12 33 20 1-0-0 4-0-2 5-0-2 Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21 3-1-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 Vancouver 10 5 5 0 10 36 36 4-2-0 1-3-0 5-5-0 Edmonton 9 3 6 0 6 26 33 1-4-0 2-2-0 3-6-0 Calgary 6 2 3 1 5 18 17 2-2-0 0-1-1 2-3-1 Ottawa 8 1 6 1 3 17 36 1-2-1 0-4-0 1-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 3, New Jersey 1

Carolina 1, Tampa Bay 0, OT

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Columbus 3, Florida 2, SO

Montreal 4, Calgary 2

Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 3

Dallas 7, Detroit 3

Colorado 3, San Jose 0

Arizona 3, Anaheim 2

Vancouver 4, Ottawa 1

Toronto 4, Edmonton 3

St. Louis at Vegas, ppd

Friday's Games

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas vs. San Jose at Gila River Arena, 10:30 p.m.