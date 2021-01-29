Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 23:06
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH JANUARY 28

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 181 3 .99
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 1.01
Petr Mrazek Carolina 3 179 3 1.01
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 184 4 1.30
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 5 296 9 1.82
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 7 418 13 1.87
John Gibson Anaheim 7 416 13 1.88
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Chris Driedger Florida 2 125 4 1.92
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 302 10 1.99
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 5 1.99
Jake Allen Montreal 2 119 4 2.02
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 2.03
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 253 9 2.13
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 4 247 9 2.19
Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 2.34
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 2.39
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 5 275 11 2.40
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 7 418 17 2.44
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 4 244 10 2.46

___

Goaltenders Win Record

Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 7 418 5 2 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 417 5 2 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 6 371 4 0 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 6 349 4 1 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 5 299 4 1 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 9 531 3 6 0
John Gibson Anaheim 7 416 3 2 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 6 332 3 2 1
Carey Price Montreal 5 308 3 0 2
Braden Holtby Vancouver 5 303 3 2 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 302 3 1 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 5 296 3 2 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 5 283 3 2 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 5 275 3 2 0
Martin Jones San Jose 5 260 3 2 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 253 3 1 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 181 3 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 181 3 69 .958 3 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 3 179 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 58 .951 3 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
John Gibson Anaheim 7 416 13 212 .942 3 2 2
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 31 .939 1 0 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 184 4 61 .938 2 0 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 5 76 .938 2 0 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 5 296 9 132 .936 3 2 0
Chris Driedger Florida 2 125 4 57 .934 1 0 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 302 10 137 .932 3 1 1
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 4 247 9 121 .931 2 0 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 7 418 13 168 .928 5 2 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 4 244 10 129 .928 1 1 2
Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 98 .925 2 1 0
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 79 .919 1 2 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 5 283 12 134 .918 3 2 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 5 275 11 121 .917 3 2 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 5 310 13 140 .915 2 1 2
Vitek Vanecek Washington 6 371 17 183 .915 4 0 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record

Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 7 418 2 5 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 7 416 2 3 2 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 5 296 2 3 2 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 3 179 2 2 1 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 5 297 1 2 2 1
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 4 235 1 1 3 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 181 1 3 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 1 3 0 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 3 157 1 1 2 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 1 2 0 0

Updated : 2021-01-30 01:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Initial Biden steps give Taiwan reason for optimism: William Stanton
Initial Biden steps give Taiwan reason for optimism: William Stanton