Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

US contract signings to buy homes hits record for December

By MATT OTT , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/29 23:24
This Dec. 8, 2020 photo shows a sold home in Orlando, Fla. The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined slightly for the fourth...

This Dec. 8, 2020 photo shows a sold home in Orlando, Fla. The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined slightly for the fourth...

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined slightly for the fourth straight month, but it was still a record high for December.

The National Association of Realtors index of pending sales dipped 0.3% to 125.5 in December, an all-time high, according to the Friday report. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. Contract signings last month rose 21.4% over December 2019.

Contract signings are considered a barometer purchases that will take place the next one to two months. While it's not always completely accurate, Friday's report would suggest a strong winter for the housing market.

Thanks to a sizzling summer market that continued into fall, the housing market has largely weathered the economic downturn, even with a huge spring decline due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Historically low interest rates are drawing prospective buyers into the market, but prices for both existing and new homes have risen significantly the past year as supply remains near all-time lows.

The median sales price for an existing home was $309,800 in December, up 12.9% from a year ago. Prices for a new home have risen about 8% in the past year, some of that because of the sharp increase in the cost of framing lumber.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan remained near record lows at 2.73%.

Updated : 2021-01-30 01:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Initial Biden steps give Taiwan reason for optimism: William Stanton
Initial Biden steps give Taiwan reason for optimism: William Stanton