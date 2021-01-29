Alexa
India: Explosion hits near Israeli embassy in Delhi

By  Deutsche Welle
2021/01/29 13:20
Security officials examine the site of the blast

Police in the Indian capital New Delhi said that an explosion outside the Israeli embassy on Friday had caused material damage. According to initial police information, nobody was injured in the incident.

Officials said cars outside the diplomatic mission had been damaged by the blast, and nearby roads had been sealed off.

The explosion was close to where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were attending an army parade.

Throughout the week, the Indian capital has been subjected to high-security measures because of farmers' protests against government agriculture reforms. The demonstrations deteriorated into serious unrest earlier in the week.

'Mischievous'

A police spokesman said the explosion had been caused by a "very low-intensity improvised device."

"Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," said a police statement.

An explosion under an Israeli Embassy car in New Delhi in 2012 injured four people, including the wife of a diplomat. Israel accused Iran of involvement in that blast.

