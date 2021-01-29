Alexa
Lions add Staley, Brunell, DeLeone to new coaching staff

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 22:29
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions on Friday added Duce Staley, Mark Brunell and Mark DeLeone to their coaching staff.

Staley joins new coach Dan Campbell's staff as running backs coach and assistant head coach. Brunell will be the team's quarterbacks coach, and DeLeone will coach inside linebackers.

This is Staley's 11th season as an NFL coach. He spent the past decade with the Philadelphia Eagles — he was a special teams quality control coach before taking over the running backs in 2013. He was also a running back as a player for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and the Steelers from 2004-06.

Brunell played quarterback from 1993-2011 for Green Bay, Jacksonville, Washington, New Orleans and the New York Jets.

DeLeone is entering his 10th season as an NFL coach. He spent the past two seasons as the inside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears. Before that, he spent six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as a defensive quality control coach from 2013-14, assistant linebackers coach from 2015-17 and inside linebackers coach in 2018. He was a defensive assistant with the New York Jets in 2012.

