Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Host Germany wins 5 medals on 1st day of luge worlds

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 22:27
Host Germany wins 5 medals on 1st day of luge worlds

KONIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Germany won five of the nine available medals on the first day of luge’s world championships Friday, including a podium sweep in the women’s sprint race.

Julia Taubitz was first, Anna Berreiter second and Dajana Eitberger third for the Germans in the women’s sprint. Natalie Geisenberger was fourth, giving Germany a 1-2-3-4 finish.

Summer Britcher was the top U.S. finisher, placing seventh.

In the doubles sprint, Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won the gold, followed by Latvia’s Andris Sics and Juris Sics, with Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken taking third.

The men’s sprint world title went to Austria’s Nico Gleirscher. In second place was Semen Pavlichenko, a Russian who competed as a neutral entrant because Russia is currently banned from using its name, flag and anthem at major events like Olympics and world championships as part of the sanctions from a doping scandal. Olympic champion David Gleirscher of Austria was third.

Tucker West was 12th in the men’s sprint for the U.S.

Updated : 2021-01-29 23:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December