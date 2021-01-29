Celebrate Lunar New Year with iShopChangi’s Exclusive Discounts and Promotions

iShopChangi's exclusive discounts and promotions ensure everyone has something to smile about this Lunar New Year, with up to 58% off more than 6,500 products. Running until February 14, 2021, shop online to find unmissable tax and duty-absorbed bargains on everything from fashion and beauty products to homewares and wine bundles.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 January 2021 - With Lunar New Year just around the corner, iShopChangi is getting into the spirit of things with our Fresh New Year campaign offering sitewide discounts and promotions. Featuring over 6,500 products at up to 58% off, this is your chance to stock up on your favourite buys or festive gifts before ringing in the Year of the Ox. With these special discounts lasting until February 14, 2021, don't miss out on some of the best prices of the year.









Unbeatable Sitewide Discount Codes

Although the holiday season has been in full flow for weeks now, iShopChangi's unbeatable savings & best deals aren't slowing down anytime soon. In fact, our Fresh New Year promotion is stepping things up with all-day sitewide discounts. Simply spend a minimum of S$108, S$268 or S$588 and apply the codes CNY8, CNY28 or CNY68 to save S$8, S$28 or S$68 at checkout.

As an extra incentive, if you make any purchase with iShopChangi's CNY promo codes, we're offering you the chance? to redeem an exclusive set of six tokidoki angbao (*while stocks last) -. With these specially decorated red envelopes arriving just in time for Lunar New Year, enter the promo code ISCHUAT to secure your set.

Incredible Weekday CNY Flash Drops

In celebration of the festivities, we're offering themed flash deals on every weekday. With each drop taking place every morning at 11am, you won't find these specials anywhere else.

Starting the week off in style, Monday sees us give the first 50 customers flash promo codes to use in our Beauty category. Tuesday also requires customers to be ready and waiting, as we give the first 50 customers who comment and tag a friend on our social media profiles with S$8 vouchers in the Social Giveaway category. Plus, one special winner will receive a cash prize of S$888 at the end of the campaign.

Wednesday is when we drop another 50 awesome promo codes for use in our Wine & Spirits category, featuring brands such as GLENFIDDICH, PENFOLDS, JACK DANIEL'S and CHOYA, while Thursday sees us offer over 20% off our exclusive CNY Bundle Deals. Finally, we round out the week with a bang as iShopChangi takes more than 20% off our LoveSG Bundles, which feature a curated selection of local brands and products in the Support Local category.

Make the Year of the Ox Unforgettable

Take your Lunar New Year festivities to the next level with iShopChangi's unmatched discounts, promotions and bundle deals. With over 6,500 products at truly remarkable prices, this is the perfect time to purchase amazing gifts for yourself or someone special. Browse iShopChangi now and reap abundant savings. Gong Xi Fa Cai!





About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's shopping experience. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals up to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store -- and choose to collect their items at collection centres in the transit areas, or for selected items, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition including being named Best Website -- Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, iShopChangi started to retail a selection of tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.