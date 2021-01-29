Taiwan to study change of national emblem

The KMT symbol (left) and the national emblem look too similar, says the NPP (Facebook, Karen Huang photo) The KMT symbol (left) and the national emblem look too similar, says the NPP (Facebook, Karen Huang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan on Friday (Jan. 29) approved a motion to spend the next two months studying a way to solve the similarities between the emblems of the country and of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

The Ministry of Interior said it respected the proposal by the small New Power Party (NPP) and would produce a report on the matter within two months, CNA reported.

The KMT symbol is a white sun on a blue background, while a similar design with a smaller sun features on state-related emblems, such as the national flag and the logos of various government services, such as the armed forces.

The NPP motion said the emblem could not represent Taiwan and its people’s values, so the government should study the possibility of changing it to a more representative symbol.

Current regulations were included in a law governing the national flag and the emblem, with previous attempts at changes all faltering, the Ministry of Interior pointed out. Politicians from smaller parties have said the similarity between the national and the KMT emblems reminds the public too much of the era of one-party rule, while calling on the opposition party to change its symbol.