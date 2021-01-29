Earnings scheduled for the week of 2/1/2021

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.