Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Women's World Cup downhill race postponed by poor weather

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 17:58
Italy's Sofia Goggia celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 22, ...

Italy's Sofia Goggia celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 22, ...

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — The World Cup race planned Saturday has been rescheduled due to weather conditions, meaning Sofia Goggia will take her four-race winning streak in downhill to the world championships next month.

The International Ski Federation said Friday that the downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen cannot take place because difficult weather conditions at the German resort prevented a mandatory training run this week.

The Garmisch weekend program is now super-G races on back-to-back days, with its downhill pushed back to Feb. 26 at Val Di Fassa, Italy.

Goggia has won four straight World Cup downhills, joining Lindsey Vonn as the only racers to achieve the feat in the past 25 years.

The downhill medal race at the world championships is scheduled Feb. 13 at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The championships run Feb. 8-21.

Goggia is favored to add the world title to the gold medal she won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics where the now-retired Vonn took bronze at her final Winter Games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-29 19:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December