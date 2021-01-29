Alexa
Biden administration to contact Taiwan about chip shortages

Two US officials to talk with Taiwan's economics minister in Feb. 5 video conference

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/29 17:52
The Biden Administration will discuss automotive chips with Taiwan on Feb. 5, Bloomberg reports 

The Biden Administration will discuss automotive chips with Taiwan on Feb. 5, Bloomberg reports  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first direct contact between the new Biden administration and Taiwan will be a video conference by two United States officials with Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) next week to discuss the global automotive semiconductor shortage, Bloomberg News reported Friday (Jan. 29).

After talks with Wang on Wednesday, four key Taiwanese chipmakers agreed to raise their production capacity and take other measures to meet rising demand for car chips.

The American officials at the Feb. 5 meeting will be Matt Murray, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Trade Policy and Negotiations, and Richard Steffens, the acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Asia, according to the Bloomberg report.

Senior representatives from Taiwanese corporations will reportedly also be present at the video conference. Wednesday’s Ministry of Economic Affairs conference featured top managers from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. (VIS) and Powerchip Technology Corp.

automotive chip shortage
semiconductors
Biden Administration
MOEA
Wang Mei-hua
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Taiwan-U.S. trade

