Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Year-end bonus for Taiwanese set to be 1.18 of monthly pay

Cash handout is lowest for 8 years, IT sector workers will get biggest bonuses

  233
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/29 17:23
Red envelopes with New Taiwan Dollars (Getty Images)

Red envelopes with New Taiwan Dollars (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese salary earners are expected to receive a year-end cash bonus that is equivalent to 1.18 of monthly pay, on average, the lowest in eight years as a result of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a survey released by job bank 1111 on Friday (Jan. 29), 86 percent of companies in Taiwan plan to award their employees with a cash bonus before the Lunar New Year holiday, up from 82.3 percent last year.

The IT sector is the most generous as it will grant an average of 1.42 of a month's pay, while the service industry appears to be the least generous with just 0.9 of a month's bonus. Around 30 percent of respondents are not doling out cash awards this year, 43.7 percent cited sales woes due to COVID-19, while 37.5 percent said they struggled to make a profit, reported Newtalk.

2020 saw a polarized trend in business profitability, said Vivi Huang (黃若薇), spokesperson for 1111. Finance and ICT industries managed to stay on a profitable path but hospitality and service businesses wobbled.

A survey conducted by job bank yes123 in December suggested that 56 percent of salaried workers anticipated they would receive a year-end bonus, representing the lowest level of confidence in eight years. With less than two weeks until Lunar New Year, about 82.2 percent of the country’s workers have not seen the money in their pockets.

The 1111 poll, conducted between Jan. 14-28, was based on 858 valid samples from local firms via phone interviews.

year-end bonus
salary earners
Taiwan
coronavirus
pandemic
COVID-19
job bank
1111

RELATED ARTICLES

Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
2021/01/29 10:21
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/01/29 09:54
Polls shows Hong Kong residents' distrust of Chinese vaccines
Polls shows Hong Kong residents' distrust of Chinese vaccines
2021/01/28 23:30
Taiwanese films to compete for Oscar nominations
Taiwanese films to compete for Oscar nominations
2021/01/28 21:37
China toughens language, warns Taiwan that independence 'means war'
China toughens language, warns Taiwan that independence 'means war'
2021/01/28 19:30

Updated : 2021-01-29 19:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December