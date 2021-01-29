LINE launches privacy center in honor of Data Privacy Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — LINE, the number one instant communication app in Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand, announced Thursday (Jan. 28) the launch of its new privacy center website to promote data protection.

In honor of Data Privacy Day, LINE has established a new website to provide detailed information about data controls, users' rights, fraud, spam, as well as its privacy policies. The company said the privacy center provides easy-to-understand explanations on how it handles personal information.

According to its statement, LINE has accumulated over 167 million users across the globe since it began service in June 2011. It said it has come to realize the need to reinforce personal information security due to the growth of its service.

Data Privacy Day began in the U.S. and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. It is observed annually on Jan. 28 around the world to encourage individuals and businesses to respect privacy and personal information online.



(Line Privacy Center website screenshot)