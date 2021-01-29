Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

LINE launches privacy center in honor of Data Privacy Day

Japanese messenger platform promotes data protection and transparency

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/29 17:11
(LINE photo)

(LINE photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — LINE, the number one instant communication app in Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand, announced Thursday (Jan. 28) the launch of its new privacy center website to promote data protection.

In honor of Data Privacy Day, LINE has established a new website to provide detailed information about data controls, users' rights, fraud, spam, as well as its privacy policies. The company said the privacy center provides easy-to-understand explanations on how it handles personal information.

According to its statement, LINE has accumulated over 167 million users across the globe since it began service in June 2011. It said it has come to realize the need to reinforce personal information security due to the growth of its service.

Data Privacy Day began in the U.S. and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. It is observed annually on Jan. 28 around the world to encourage individuals and businesses to respect privacy and personal information online.

LINE launches privacy center in honor of Data Privacy Day
(Line Privacy Center website screenshot)

LINE
Messenger
communications
LINE Corporation
personal information
privacy
privacy policy
Data Privacy Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
2021/01/27 13:00
Taiwan loses contact with indigenous satellites
Taiwan loses contact with indigenous satellites
2021/01/26 15:54
Taiwan registers record high export orders in 2020
Taiwan registers record high export orders in 2020
2021/01/21 20:22
Taiwan suspends digital ID project amid safety concerns
Taiwan suspends digital ID project amid safety concerns
2021/01/21 17:26
Taiwan to launch domestically made satellites into space
Taiwan to launch domestically made satellites into space
2021/01/13 17:22

Updated : 2021-01-29 17:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December