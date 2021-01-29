Taiwan’s economic growth surged to 4.94% in final quarter of 2020

Taiwan's GDP growth roared to just under 5 percent at the end of 2020 Taiwan's GDP growth roared to just under 5 percent at the end of 2020 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Gross Domestic Product expanded by 4.94 percent during the final quarter of 2020, far better than the 3.28 percent predicted in November, the government said Friday (Jan. 29).

Investments and exports fueled the unexpected boom, helped by the government’s successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Cabinet-level Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS). Adding the estimate to figures for the previous three quarters, Taiwan’s economy grew by 2.98 percent over the whole year, or more than the 2.54 percent forecast earlier, CNA reported.

The domestic manufacturing sector continued investing, increasing its production capacity, while supply chains became more localized, DGBAS said. In addition, exports reached a higher level than expected while domestic consumption contracted much less seriously than economists had forecast.

The new figures came as the National Development Council (NDC) and private think tanks also released positive financial data for December 2020. This indicated that despite the pandemic, Taiwan’s economy was still performing much better than other countries.