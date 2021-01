Wang Qishan (center) with Secretary-general Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang. Wang Qishan (center) with Secretary-general Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang. (AP photo)

Common interests between China and the United States outweigh their differences, Vice President Wang Qishan told a delegation of U.S. representatives on Friday (Jan. 29), amid heightened tensions between the two nations.

State media said Wang told the visitors that upholding the spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation and managing differences was key to promoting healthy and stable two-way ties.