Ballard, Stroud lift Fresno St past New Mexico 64-62 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 15:03
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Junior Ballard scored 18 points and Deon Stroud added 14, both hitting critical shots in the final minute of overtime to lift Fresno State to a 64-62 win over New Mexico on Thursday night.

Ballard knocked down a 3-pointer with just less than a minute to go and following a turnover, Stroud made a steal and went in for a dunk with 31.3 seconds to go that put the Bulldogs up 63-62.

The Lobos made another turnover and fouled Isaiah Hill, who made 1 of 2 from the foul line with eight seconds remaining, giving New Mexico a final chance. However, the Lobos couldn't get up a last shot.

New Mexico's Jeremiah Francis III made a layup with 19 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 53 but the Bulldogs turned the ball over in the closing seconds going for the winning shot.

Orlando Robinson grabbed 16 rebounds for Fresno State (6-6, 4-6 Mountain West Conference), which has won four-straight home games heading into Saturday's matchup with the Lobos.

Makuach Maluach scored 24 points for New Mexico (5-10, 1-10) and Saquan Singleton added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-29 16:02 GMT+08:00

