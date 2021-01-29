Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Confucius' 76th generation descendant to star in Taiwanese comedy film

Kung Ling-yuan to appear in Lunar New Year movie ‘Daydreaming Deliveryman’ on PTS

  123
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/29 15:55
Taiwanese actress Kung Ling-yuan is a 76th generation descendant of Confucius. (PTS photo)

Taiwanese actress Kung Ling-yuan is a 76th generation descendant of Confucius. (PTS photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actress Kung Ling-yuan (孔令元), a 76th generation descendant of Confucius, has taken on the lead role in the new comedy film "Daydreaming Deliveryman" (白日夢外送王), produced by Public Television Service (PTS).

The film, which is scheduled to air on Lunar New Year's Eve (Feb. 11) on PTS, tells the story of a young deliveryman struggling to pay off his family's debts. He does this while defending himself against schemes set up by an old high school acquaintance, who also chairs a startup company.

Led by Bruce Hung (禾浩辰), who plays the innocent deliveryman Soong Da-yen (宋達彥), the cast includes Kung as a popular YouTuber, Pu Hsueh-liang (卜學亮) as Soong's father, and Wu Chien-ho (巫建和) as the manipulative businessman. The director of the movie is Hung Tzu-husan (洪子烜), who was nominated for best new director of "The Scoundrels" at the 2019 Golden Horse Awards.

During a press conference on Friday (Jan. 29), Kung confessed that people tend to know her as a descendant of the great Chinese philosopher and that she was always asked to recite the "Analects of Confucius" by teachers at school. She joked that she feels her prayers are answered more fully when she visits Confucian temples in Taiwan.

However, Kung said she does not feel burdened by her ancestry and that she is, in fact, proud.

Meanwhile, Kung said it was a challenge to portray a quiet, aloof woman, as she is very talkative in real life. She added that she was very excited to share her latest work with the public and that she hopes it can bring people joy during the Lunar New Year holiday, reported CNA.

According to the " Guinness World Records," the Confucius genealogical line is the longest family tree in the world, with a history of over 2,500 years and covering more than 80 generations. The philosopher has about 2 million known, registered descendants across the world, with main branches in China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Confucius' 76th generation descendant to star in Taiwanese comedy film
Kung Ling-yuan plays an aloof internet personality in "Daydreaming Deliveryman." (PTS photo)

Confucius' 76th generation descendant to star in Taiwanese comedy film
Bruce Hung and Kung Ling-yuan. (PTS photo)

Confucius' 76th generation descendant to star in Taiwanese comedy film
Bruce Hung (right) plays the protagonist in "Daydreaming Deliveryman." (PTS photo)

Public Television Service
PTS
comedy
Confucius
Taiwanese film
Taiwanese movie
Lunar New Year
Kung Ling-yuan
Taiwanese actress

RELATED ARTICLES

Southern Taiwan museum cultivates photogenic landscape
Southern Taiwan museum cultivates photogenic landscape
2021/01/28 21:06
Taiwan restricts train ticket sales to prevent spread of Covid
Taiwan restricts train ticket sales to prevent spread of Covid
2021/01/28 17:40
3 COVID tests required for Lunar New Year travelers in China
3 COVID tests required for Lunar New Year travelers in China
2021/01/28 11:45
Taiwan nabs 2,386 fraud suspects ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan nabs 2,386 fraud suspects ahead of Lunar New Year
2021/01/27 17:48
Taxi services in greater Taipei to implement Lunar New Year surcharge
Taxi services in greater Taipei to implement Lunar New Year surcharge
2021/01/22 11:23

Updated : 2021-01-29 17:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December