Taiwan in talks with Germany on chips and vaccines

Germany wants chips for its automotive industry, while Taiwan is seeking COVID vaccine

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/29 15:15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is calling on Germany to help procure COVID-19 vaccines after the German government turned to Taiwan for automotive chips.

Due to a global shortage, government officials in the U.S., Germany, and Japan have reached out to Taiwanese authorities in an attempt to urge chipmakers to increase production.

Taiwan’s Economic Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) confirmed having a meeting with the German Representative to Taiwan, Thomas Prinz, on Thursday (Jan. 28) about automotive chips and COVID vaccines. Wang said Taiwan was asking for assistance to buy vaccines, and Prinz said he would pass this on to the German government.

The issue of providing chips in exchange for vaccines has been raised by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research. This followed Germany’s Economic Minister Peter Altmaier openly urging Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to increase its production of automotive chips.

Wang said she had received a letter from Altmaier on Wednesday (Jan. 27) and she intended to respond after the government and chip foundries had reached a conclusion following talks. Reports said Taiwan's chipmakers, including TSMC and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), had agreed to prioritize automotive chips.

As countries around the world have begun vaccinating their citizens against COVID-19, Taiwan's efforts to secure vaccines seem to have stalled. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said he was hopeful the country would get its first batch of vaccines in March.

However, in an interview Thursday, he declined to provide any update on vaccine procurement, saying only the government would keep the public posted should there be any progress.
TSMC
chip shortage
chip foundry
German Institute Taipei
MOEA
Wang Mei-hua
Chen Shih-chung
Thomas Prinz
vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine

Updated : 2021-01-29 16:01 GMT+08:00

