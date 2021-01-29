Alexa
Matthews scores in 3rd to lift Leafs over Oilers 4-3

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 13:57
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Auston Matthews scored on a power play with 6:24 left to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Thursday night.

Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (7-2-0), which has won four straight and six of seven.

The Leafs improved to an NHL-best 5-0-0 in one-goal games. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves and is 14-1-1 in his career against the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl scored his fifth and sixth goals in the last five games, and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton (3-6-0). Connor McDavid added two assists. Mikko Koskinen stopped 23 shots.

The Leafs and Oilers — who split a pair of games in Toronto last week that failed to produce the expected fireworks with the likes of McDavid, Matthews, Draisaitl and Mitch Marner sharing the same ice surface — will go right back at it Saturday in Edmonton for the fourth of nine meetings between the teams in this season’s all-Canadian North Division.

Updated : 2021-01-29 16:01 GMT+08:00

