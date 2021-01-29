Alexa
Agee scores 15 to lift San Jose St. over Air Force 59-58

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 13:27

PHOENIX (AP) — Ralph Agee posted 15 points, including the winning basket, as San Jose State narrowly defeated Air Force 59-58 on Thursday night.

Neither team scored after Agee's dunk with 2:17 left in the game.

The Falcons had three possessions and missed four shots while the Spartans had a missed shot as well as on the front end of a 1-and-1. Air Force's last shot to win came with three seconds left.

The game was played in Phoenix because of COVID restrictions in California.

Trey Smith had 15 points for San Jose State (4-11, 2-9 Mountain West Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Omari Moore added 12 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Simmons had a career-high 11 rebounds.

A.J. Walker had 21 points for the Falcons (4-11, 2-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Ameka Akaya added 14 points. Chris Joyce had 10 points.

