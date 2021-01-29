Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases from South Africa, Philippines

Health worker checks temperature of elderly patient at emergency entrance of Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria. Health worker checks temperature of elderly patient at emergency entrance of Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Jan. 29) confirmed four new imported cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

On Friday, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced four new imported COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 899. The latest infections include three Filipino migrant workers and a Taiwan citizen who recently returned from South Africa.

Each had submitted the negative result of a test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to their residence upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chen said that case Nos. 897, 898, and 899 are all female Filipino migrant workers in their 30s who came to Taiwan for work on Jan. 14 and have been asymptomatic since their arrival. As their quarantine was set to expire, they underwent a coronavirus test on Jan. 27 and were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Jan. 29.

Since all three have been asymptomatic and did not have any contact with others during their quarantine, no contacts have been listed in their cases. According to Chen, case No. 900 is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who went to visit relatives in South African in October of last year. He returned to Taiwan on Jan. 12.

On Jan. 19, he began to experience a sore throat, nasal congestion, and cough and took over-the-counter medication to treat the symptoms. He reported the symptoms to health department officials on Jan. 2, but because his condition had improved after taking medication, he did not seek medical attention.

When his quarantine expired on Jan. 27, he went to a hospital to undergo a coronavirus test and was diagnosed with COVID on Jan. 29. The health department has only identified one contact in his case, a family member who had been staying in the same residence as him.

However, because the two were staying on separate floors and the activity space was separated, the relative has only been asked to implement self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 151,837 COVID-19 tests, with 148,478 coming back negative. Out of the 899 officially confirmed cases, 789 were imported, 71 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 813 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 79 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.