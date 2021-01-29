AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Street vendors leave Bolivar Square at the start of an official continuous multi-day curfew in an effort to contain the spread of new coronavirus infe... Street vendors leave Bolivar Square at the start of an official continuous multi-day curfew in an effort to contain the spread of new coronavirus infections, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Colombia's capital city is reimposing lockdown measures as COVID-19 infections rise around the country. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, left, fist bumps Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they make a joint stateme... Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, left, fist bumps Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they make a joint statement at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Fernandez is on a two-day, official visit to Chile. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A model wears a creation by Haitian designer Mackenley Darius during a voodoo fashion show in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Mackenle... A model wears a creation by Haitian designer Mackenley Darius during a voodoo fashion show in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Mackenley, a former student of the National School of the Arts, is working to promote with the help of friends, artists and designers, his country's culture, most especially voodoo, a religion that he feels is misunderstood. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

People lay next to their empty oxygen tanks as many wait for the refill shop to open in Callao, Peru, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemi... People lay next to their empty oxygen tanks as many wait for the refill shop to open in Callao, Peru, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some said they arrived to get in line on Sunday after the store closed in order to be first in line on Monday, while others missed out on Sunday's allotments of refills, approximately 80 tanks, and stayed a second day to wait. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

A girl hands a coin to a Candombe artist performing at the Rambla of Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Po... A girl hands a coin to a Candombe artist performing at the Rambla of Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou announces today that Uruguay has an agreement to buy doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

A public funeral service worker helps to remove the coffin that contains the remains of Jose Bernardino Ferreira, 77, who died from complications rela... A public funeral service worker helps to remove the coffin that contains the remains of Jose Bernardino Ferreira, 77, who died from complications related to COVID-19 in his home, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. The number of people who die in their homes amid the new coronavirus pandemic is growing due to the lack of availability in hospitals and the shortage of oxygen. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

Seniors sit in wheelchairs as they are organized to receive China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine as part of a priority COVID-19 vaccination program for t... Seniors sit in wheelchairs as they are organized to receive China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine as part of a priority COVID-19 vaccination program for the elderly at the Bezerra de Menezes Asylum in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. In the foreground is a common room filled with antiques. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Despite restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, thousands crowd Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna ... Despite restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, thousands crowd Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Traditional medicines stand next to a statuette of a coronavirus during the annual Alasita Fair amid the new corocornavirus pandemic in El Alto, Boliv... Traditional medicines stand next to a statuette of a coronavirus during the annual Alasita Fair amid the new corocornavirus pandemic in El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. People attended the opening day of the fair to buy tiny replicas of things they aspire to acquire during the year, like homes, cars, wealth. The Aymara word "alasita" means "buy me." (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Relatives and friends of Sara Maria Garcia one of the five young people who was killed by unidentified gunmen last Saturday, mourn during her funeral ... Relatives and friends of Sara Maria Garcia one of the five young people who was killed by unidentified gunmen last Saturday, mourn during her funeral in Buga, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Buga's Mayor's Office and the Governor's Office of Valle del Cauca state announced a reward of up to 200 million pesos or about $55 thousand, for those who provide information on the murders. (AP Photo/Juan B. Diaz)

Saidy Aguilon is reflected in the window of a home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. She believes that her husband is one of the c... Saidy Aguilon is reflected in the window of a home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. She believes that her husband is one of the charred corpses found in a northern Mexico border state on Saturday. The country's Foreign Ministry said it was collecting DNA samples from a dozen relatives to see if there was a match with any of the bodies. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

Jan. 21 – Jan. 28, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.

