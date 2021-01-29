Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 13:02
Saidy Aguilon is reflected in the window of a home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. She believes that her husband is one of the c...
Relatives and friends of Sara Maria Garcia one of the five young people who was killed by unidentified gunmen last Saturday, mourn during her funeral ...
Traditional medicines stand next to a statuette of a coronavirus during the annual Alasita Fair amid the new corocornavirus pandemic in El Alto, Boliv...
Despite restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, thousands crowd Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna ...
Seniors sit in wheelchairs as they are organized to receive China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine as part of a priority COVID-19 vaccination program for t...
A public funeral service worker helps to remove the coffin that contains the remains of Jose Bernardino Ferreira, 77, who died from complications rela...
A girl hands a coin to a Candombe artist performing at the Rambla of Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Po...
People lay next to their empty oxygen tanks as many wait for the refill shop to open in Callao, Peru, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemi...
A model wears a creation by Haitian designer Mackenley Darius during a voodoo fashion show in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Mackenle...
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, left, fist bumps Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they make a joint stateme...
Street vendors leave Bolivar Square at the start of an official continuous multi-day curfew in an effort to contain the spread of new coronavirus infe...

Saidy Aguilon is reflected in the window of a home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. She believes that her husband is one of the c...

Relatives and friends of Sara Maria Garcia one of the five young people who was killed by unidentified gunmen last Saturday, mourn during her funeral ...

Traditional medicines stand next to a statuette of a coronavirus during the annual Alasita Fair amid the new corocornavirus pandemic in El Alto, Boliv...

Despite restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, thousands crowd Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna ...

Seniors sit in wheelchairs as they are organized to receive China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine as part of a priority COVID-19 vaccination program for t...

A public funeral service worker helps to remove the coffin that contains the remains of Jose Bernardino Ferreira, 77, who died from complications rela...

A girl hands a coin to a Candombe artist performing at the Rambla of Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Po...

People lay next to their empty oxygen tanks as many wait for the refill shop to open in Callao, Peru, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemi...

A model wears a creation by Haitian designer Mackenley Darius during a voodoo fashion show in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Mackenle...

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, left, fist bumps Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they make a joint stateme...

Street vendors leave Bolivar Square at the start of an official continuous multi-day curfew in an effort to contain the spread of new coronavirus infe...

Jan. 21 – Jan. 28, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-01-29 14:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December