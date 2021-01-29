Alexa
Lovan scores 23 to lead UAB over Middle Tennessee 70-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 12:29
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Tavin Lovan had 23 points as UAB beat Middle Tennessee 70-59 on Thursday night.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 15 points for UAB (13-2, 6-1 Conference USA). Jalen Benjamin added 13 points. Trey Jemison had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Michael Ertel was held to only two points. The Blazers’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, he failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 6).

Dontrell Shuler had 16 points for the Blue Raiders (3-10, 1-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Jordan Davis added 12 points. Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

