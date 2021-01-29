Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Porter leads Weber St. over Idaho 81-56

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 12:36

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Zahir Porter had 19 points and five steals and Isiah Brown posted 16 points as Weber State routed Idaho 81-56 on Thursday night.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 14 points for Weber State (8-4, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Michal Kozak added 12 points.

Gabe Quinnett had 13 points for the Vandals (0-12, 0-9), who have now lost 12 straight games to start the season. Scott Blakney added 12 points. Tanner Christensen had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-29 14:30 GMT+08:00

