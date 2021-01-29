Alexa
#FreeHKDemocrats rallies legislators worldwide for action

Exiled activists seek to accelerate growth of worldwide legislative network

By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/29 12:51
(AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and organizations working under the name #FreeHKDemocrats is coordinating with lawmakers around the world to urge action against the Chinese authorities for their ever more frenzied attempts to silence dissent in the city.

In response to the Jan. 6 arrest of 53 academics, activists, and political candidates involved in the planning of a primary election held in July 2020, the organizers of #FreeHKDemocrats launched an inter-parliamentary petition.

“Given what is happening to the Uighurs and Tibetans and the increasing repression in Hong Kong, we urge the Free World to stand with Hong Kong before it is too late,” wrote Daniel Wong (黃逸昇) of #FreeHKDemocrats to Taiwan News.

Wong, along with Sixtus “Baggio” Leung Chung-han (梁頌恆), Simon Cheng Man-kit (鄭文傑), as well as other activists and groups such as Australia-Hong Kong Link, are rallying legislators from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to join their cause. So far, they have gotten 17 onboard: two from the U.S., 10 from Canada, four from the U.K., and one from Australia.

“This is an ongoing campaign,” Wong emphasized, and the effort has just begun. “We understand there had been delay in the U.S. due to the recent transition of administration. But we expect more U.S. congressman and senators to join our cause. In fact, we are having an ongoing communication with multiple congressmen and senators from both parties.”

Wong said the group is also in talks with the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a group of legislators from around the world with shared concerns about the actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). A successful collaboration with the group would boost further participation in the #FreeHKDemocrats movement.

While for now Wong’s campaign is focused on building a network of signatories, the focus is intended to shift to extracting a real cost from China by demanding concrete retaliatory actions from governments around the world.

Simon Cheng, a former a former trade and investment officer at the British Consulate-General Hong Kong, who came to the world’s attention when he was kidnapped and tortured by Chinese authorities after a visit to Shenzhen, told Taiwan News, “I hope this action can show a global solidarity to stand for a human value that a true and free election is nothing more but basic to any one civilized society.”

Baggio Leung, a former member of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council and leader of several activist groups, added, “The only way to stop the tyranny is to make them pay the cost in their brutality. Together, we will make them pay.”

Hong Kong
HK
Daniel Wong
Baggio Leung
Simon Cheng
IPAC
#FreeHKDemocrats

