84 workers at Taiwan factory test positive for COVID in Vietnam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Out of 100 new local cases from a new coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam announced on Friday (Jan. 29), 84 were reportedly employees of a Taiwan-owned factory.

On Friday, Vietnam's Ministry of Health announced that 84 employees of the Taiwan-owned Vietnam Poyun Electronics Co., Ltd. (珀韻) factory in Hai Duong Province tested positive for COVID-19 that day, reported VnExpress. The ministry fears the latest outbreak in Hai Duong, which is 57 kilometers east of Hanoi could be worse than the one that occurred in Da Nang in July last year.

An employee of Poyun, located in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District told CNA they had been notified of the incident, but none of the local cases in Vietnam had entered or exited Taiwan. Taiwanese managers at the factory in Vietnam are said to be observing local epidemic prevention measures.

Due to the spread of the epidemic, classes in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces have been suspended. Authorities on Thursday banned residents in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces from leaving their localities. Van Don Airport has also been locked down.

Vietnam Poyun Electronics Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-funded enterprise headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. It mainly develops and produces voice coils, tweeter domes, jigs and gauges, and electronic crossovers.

The Ministry of Health said that 72 patients from the factory are linked to case No. 115, a 34-year-old female employee who returned from Japan last week. She came in contact with another female colleague who had been diagnosed with the virus after she arrived in Japan last week. It is not yet certain who was first infected or by whom, according to VnExpress.

The company has two factories in Hai Duong Province, which are located in Chi Linh and Kim Thanh. Vietnamese employees of the Poyun Chi Linh factory said there are more than 2,300 workers at the plant and thus far 2,100 have been tested for the coronavirus.

Sources told CNA that after receiving a notification from Vietnamese authorities on Jan. 27, Poyun had already started disinfection on its own and prohibited personnel at the two factories from interacting with each other. The authorities further requested that personnel at the Chi Linh factory not enter or leave the facility as of noon on Thursday.

Also, on Thursday, officials announced the city of Chi Linh, which has a population of 220,000, will be put under lockdown for 21 days. Since the start of the pandemic, the company has required the wearing of masks, monitored workers' temperatures, carried out disinfection measures, and separated workers during meals.