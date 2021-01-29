Taiwan ranks 28th as world's least corrupt country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been ranked as the 28th least corrupt country in the world, according to a global survey released by the anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International (TI) on Thursday (Jan. 28).

In the 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Taiwan had a score of 65 out of 100 points and was placed 28th out of 180 countries. It took fourth place in Asia, following Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan.

New Zealand and Denmark once again made it to the top as the least corrupt countries, with a tied score of 88. Meanwhile, the U.S. was in 25th spot with 67 points, and China tied with four other countries in 78th place with a score of 42.

The report showed that over two-thirds of the countries attained less than 50 points for perception of corruption in government and that progress was very limited in regions like the Asia Pacific. It also noted that several governments had become less transparent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Taiwan chapter of TI said the country has gradually improved its anti-corruption efforts over the last few years but that it still has a long way to catch up with Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan. The organization urged the Taiwan government to remain transparent in its epidemic prevention policies to prevent public administration corruption, reported CNA.