Canadiens return home to beat Flames 4-2, improve to 5-0-2

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 11:16

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price made 23 saves, Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber, Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli scored and unbeaten Montreal beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Thursday night in the Canadiens’ home opener.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jonathan Drouin each had two assists to help the Canadiens improve to 5-0-2.

Sam Bennett ended Price’s shutout bid with 1:18 left. Rasmus Andersson added a second power-play goal with 22.7 seconds to play.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Montreal.

NOTES: Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk dropped the gloves for a brief scrap with Montreal’s Ben Chiarot midway through the third period. ... Corey Perry assisted on Gallagher's goal for his 799th NHL point.

Updated : 2021-01-29 12:59 GMT+08:00

