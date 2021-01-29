American forward Vassilev recalled by Villa from Burton

American forward Indiana Vassilev's loan from Aston Villa of the Premier League to Burton Albion of third tier League One has been cut short.

Vassilev had made 12 appearances for Burton, including eight starts, since what was announced as a season-long loan on Sept. 17.

Aston Villa said Thursday the loan had ended.

A 19-year-old from Savannah, Georgia, Vassilev made his Aston Villa debut on Jan. 4 last year against Fulham in the FA Cup and his Premier League debut 14 days later against Brighton.

He made four substitute appearances for the U.S. at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup.

