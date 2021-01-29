Alexa
LSU women use big 4th quarter to upset No. 22 Georgia 60-52

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 10:28

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tiara Young scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help LSU upset No. 22 Georgia 60-52 on Thursday night.

LSU outscored Georgia 25-11 in the fourth quarter, including runs of seven and six straight points. Young’s pull-up jumper and conversion of the three-point play gave the Tigers the lead for good at 50-47 with 4:46 left.

Awa Trasi added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Faustine Aifuwa had 12 points and six boards for the Tigers (7-7, 5-3), who pulled even with the Bulldogs in the SEC standings.

Jenna Staiti had 19 points and eight rebounds for Georgia (13-3, 5-3). She scored nine in the fourth quarter, five in the final two minutes to help keep the Bulldogs close.

Young reached double-digit scoring for the sixth straight game, pushing her season average to 10.9 points after averaging 6.4 points during the first seven games of the season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

