Williams lifts Louisiana Tech over Southern Miss 76-63

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Cobe Williams posted 15 points as Louisiana Tech topped Southern Miss 76-63 on Thursday night.

Kenneth Lofton Jr., JaColby Pemberton and Isaiah Crawford each added 10 points for Louisiana Tech (13-5, 6-3 Conference USA).

Tyler Stevenson, DeAndre Pinckney and Tae Hardy had 15 points apiece for the Golden Eagles (7-9, 3-6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com