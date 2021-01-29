Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jackson scores 32 to lift UTSA over UTEP 86-79

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 10:18

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had a season-high 32 points as UTSA beat UTEP 86-79 on Thursday night.

Keaton Wallace had 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for UTSA (8-8, 4-5 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jordan Ivy-Curry added 14 points and Cedrick Alley Jr. had seven rebounds.

Bryson Williams had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Miners (7-8, 3-6). Souley Boum also scored 24 points, and Keonte Kennedy had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-29 11:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December