Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to target drivers failing to yield to pedestrians

Drivers can be fined up to NT$6,000 for violating pedestrian safety

  182
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/29 10:38
Drivers failing to yield to pedestrians at intersections can face up to NT$6,000 fine. 

Drivers failing to yield to pedestrians at intersections can face up to NT$6,000 fine.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Thursday (Jan. 28) passed a proposal to increase penalties for drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians at intersections.

In an effort to improve road safety, MOTC has made amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act and raised the maximum fine for violating pedestrian safety from NT$3,600 (US$129) to NT$6,000. Areas covered by the rule have been expanded to all intersections used by pedestrians instead of just designated pedestrian crosswalks.

Meanwhile, drivers who cause injury or death at intersections are subject to a maximum fine of NT$36,000, in addition to possible jail terms. They will also receive two traffic violation points every time they violate pedestrian safety and those charged with six or more points within a six-month period will have their driver's licenses suspended for a month.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) cautioned Taiwanese drivers to respect pedestrian rights and said there is still room for improvement in local traffic laws. He added the proposal will be sent to the Cabinet and lawmakers after a 60-day discussion period.

road safety
Pedestrian
pedestrian crossing
pedestrians
Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act
Ministry of Transportation and Communications
Right of way

RELATED ARTICLES

Last holdout against Railway Bureau demolitions fighting to save house in southern Taiwan
Last holdout against Railway Bureau demolitions fighting to save house in southern Taiwan
2020/12/28 17:53
Taiwan develops software that can identify traffic accident hotspots
Taiwan develops software that can identify traffic accident hotspots
2020/12/02 10:55
Transportation ministry plans increased penalties for tailgating in Taiwan
Transportation ministry plans increased penalties for tailgating in Taiwan
2020/12/01 12:30
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
2020/11/26 13:00
Taipei to clamp down on illegal riding on sidewalks
Taipei to clamp down on illegal riding on sidewalks
2020/11/19 17:12

Updated : 2021-01-29 11:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December