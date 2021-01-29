Taiwan to target drivers failing to yield to pedestrians

Drivers failing to yield to pedestrians at intersections can face up to NT$6,000 fine. Drivers failing to yield to pedestrians at intersections can face up to NT$6,000 fine. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Thursday (Jan. 28) passed a proposal to increase penalties for drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians at intersections.

In an effort to improve road safety, MOTC has made amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act and raised the maximum fine for violating pedestrian safety from NT$3,600 (US$129) to NT$6,000. Areas covered by the rule have been expanded to all intersections used by pedestrians instead of just designated pedestrian crosswalks.

Meanwhile, drivers who cause injury or death at intersections are subject to a maximum fine of NT$36,000, in addition to possible jail terms. They will also receive two traffic violation points every time they violate pedestrian safety and those charged with six or more points within a six-month period will have their driver's licenses suspended for a month.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) cautioned Taiwanese drivers to respect pedestrian rights and said there is still room for improvement in local traffic laws. He added the proposal will be sent to the Cabinet and lawmakers after a 60-day discussion period.