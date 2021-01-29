Alexa
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fines in Taiwan

Employers banned from assigning unrelated work to migrant laborers such as school pickups

  339
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/29 10:21
Indonesian caregiver in Taiwan 

Indonesian caregiver in Taiwan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Employers in Taiwan have been warned against asking foreign caregivers to engage in work not related to care, or risk punishment with fines.

According to Taipei City's Department of Labor (DOL), the capital has levied an accumulated NT$2.82 million (US$100,616) in fines on employers for a total of 88 such offenses between 2018 and 2020.

Offenses included appointing household carers to assist in businesses operated by an employer's family or friends, care for family members not listed in the work contract, walking dogs, house cleaning, and picking up the children. These assignments constitute violations of the Employment Service Act, which incur a fine anywhere between NT$30,000 (US$1,070) and NT$150,000.

With the Lunar New Year approaching, DOL cautioned against assigning household cleaning chores to migrant workers. This is outlawed even when laborers voluntarily do the work, DOL stressed.

Those failing to curb their use of carers for non-related work will risk having their recruitment license revoked, according to DOL.

migrant workers
laborers
carers
caregivers
DOL
Taipei
Taiwan
Employment Service Act
Department of Labor

Updated : 2021-01-29 11:28 GMT+08:00

