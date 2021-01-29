Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Penn scores 24 to carry LIU-Brooklyn over Merrimack 78-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 09:18
Penn scores 24 to carry LIU-Brooklyn over Merrimack 78-68

NEW YORK (AP) — Eral Penn had a career-high 24 points plus 11 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn beat Merrimack 78-68 on Thursday.

Penn hit 10 of 12 shots.

Ty Flowers had 16 points and six assists for Long Island-Brooklyn (5-3, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Virshon Cotton added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Rivera had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jermaine Jackson Jr., whose 17 points per game coming into the contest led the Sharks, scored three points.

Malik Edmead had 23 points for the Warriors (4-4, 4-4). Ziggy Reid added 11 points, and Jordan Minor had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sharks leveled the season series against the Warriors with the win. Merrimack defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 68-63 on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-29 11:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December